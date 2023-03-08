WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden discussed issues including continued support for Ukraine and challenges posed by China in the Indo-Pacific region during a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders discussed their support for Ukraine as Russia's brutal invasion enters its second year, including their commitment to continue providing Ukraine with security assistance and imposing costs on Russia for its aggression," the statement said on Tuesday.

Biden and Macron discussed cooperation between the United States and France in the Indo-Pacific region as well, including efforts to address challenges posed by China to the rules-based international order, the statement said. The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to coordinate on accelerating the transition to clean energy economies, the statement added.