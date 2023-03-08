UrduPoint.com

Biden Discusses Ukraine Support, China Challenges With France's Macron - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Biden Discusses Ukraine Support, China Challenges With France's Macron - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden discussed issues including continued support for Ukraine and challenges posed by China in the Indo-Pacific region during a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders discussed their support for Ukraine as Russia's brutal invasion enters its second year, including their commitment to continue providing Ukraine with security assistance and imposing costs on Russia for its aggression," the statement said on Tuesday.

Biden and Macron discussed cooperation between the United States and France in the Indo-Pacific region as well, including efforts to address challenges posed by China to the rules-based international order, the statement said. The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to coordinate on accelerating the transition to clean energy economies, the statement added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China White House France United States

Recent Stories

City players, Etihahd Airways make dreams come tru ..

City players, Etihahd Airways make dreams come true for young female players

56 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: 30 days of continued support ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Ar ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Arab Padel Cup

2 hours ago
 UAE, Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, UK, US issue joint ..

UAE, Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, UK, US issue joint statement on Somalia

2 hours ago
 UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seekin ..

UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seeking Probe Into Nord Stream Blast ..

4 hours ago
 Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord St ..

Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord Streams Were Attacked - Reports

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.