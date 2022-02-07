Biden Discusses Ukraine With French President - White House

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden has discussed the Ukraine situation with French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone, ahead of the latter's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House informs.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France. The leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine's borders, and affirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the White House said in a Sunday statement.

According to the release, Biden and Macron agreed that the two sides will stay in close touch, including in consultation with EU partners and Ukraine.

Macron will meet with Putin in Moscow on Monday. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the two leaders are expected to discuss European security, bilateral relations and the Ukraine situation.

On Wednesday, Biden and Macron held a telephone call discussing Ukraine, following the Pentagon's announcement regarding the deployment of additional US forces to Poland, Germany, and Romania in the next few days.

US officials said the deployment is designed to reinforce NATO's eastern flank amid the Ukraine crisis.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.

Russia has also warned Western countries that military deliveries to Kiev may encourage the latter to use them against the breakaway Russian-speaking region of Donbas. The United States has been in the process of delivering $200 million worth of security assistance approved by President Joe Biden in December.

