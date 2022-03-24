Biden Discusses Ukraine With NATO Chief Ahead of Extraordinary Summit

US President Joe Biden met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels to discuss Ukraine ahead of the alliance's extraordinary summit, the White House said on Thursday

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ahead of the extraordinary NATO Summit to address Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," the White House said in a readout of the meeting.

The officials discussed "the unity and strength of the alliance and NATO's ongoing efforts to deter and defend against any aggression, and they welcomed the support of Allies for the government and people of Ukraine," it added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 3.6 million Ukrainians have already left the country for neighboring nations since the start of the Russian military operation.