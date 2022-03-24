UrduPoint.com

Biden Discusses Ukraine With NATO Chief Ahead Of Extraordinary Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Biden Discusses Ukraine With NATO Chief Ahead of Extraordinary Summit

US President Joe Biden met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels to discuss Ukraine ahead of the alliance's extraordinary summit, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels to discuss Ukraine ahead of the alliance's extraordinary summit, the White House said on Thursday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ahead of the extraordinary NATO Summit to address Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," the White House said in a readout of the meeting.

The officials discussed "the unity and strength of the alliance and NATO's ongoing efforts to deter and defend against any aggression, and they welcomed the support of Allies for the government and people of Ukraine," it added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 3.6 million Ukrainians have already left the country for neighboring nations since the start of the Russian military operation.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia White House Brussels Luhansk Donetsk Alliance February Government Refugee Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Turkish CGS calls on Naval Chief; lauds PN efforts ..

Turkish CGS calls on Naval Chief; lauds PN efforts for regional security

48 seconds ago
 ICRC chief, Russia discuss need to protect Ukraine ..

ICRC chief, Russia discuss need to protect Ukraine civilians

50 seconds ago
 US Expected to Announce Plans to Accept Up to 100, ..

US Expected to Announce Plans to Accept Up to 100,000 Ukrainian Refugees - Repor ..

53 seconds ago
 Eurozone growth slows as Ukraine war threatens rec ..

Eurozone growth slows as Ukraine war threatens recovery

55 seconds ago
 Power supply to be remained suspend in several are ..

Power supply to be remained suspend in several areas due to maintenance work

59 minutes ago
 US, NATO Allies in Talks to Send Anti-Ship Missile ..

US, NATO Allies in Talks to Send Anti-Ship Missiles to Ukraine - Reports

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>