Biden Discusses US Supply Chain Issues in Call With CEOs of Walmart, UPS - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) President Joe Biden discussed over the telephone supply chain problems facing the US economy with private sector leaders, including the CEOs of Walmart and UPS, a White House official said.

"Today, President Biden spoke with four CEOs of leading US companies to discuss steps that the Administration and private sector can take to further strengthen our supply chains and build on steps we've already taken to speed up deliveries and lower prices. These CEOs were: Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon, UPS CEO Carol B. Tome, FedEx Chairman and CEO Frederick W. Smith (and) Target board Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell," the official said on Tuesday.

The CEOs provided Biden with updates on efforts they are taking to speed up throughput in the US goods movement supply chain, as well as how well-stocked shelves will be this holiday season due to the efforts of longshoremen, truck drivers, warehouse workers and others, the official said.

The FedEx CEO on Sunday said that the company expects to move 100 million more packages this holiday season than in 2019, the official added.

Biden also reiterated the near and long-term steps the administration is taking to make the supply chain more resilient, including through the Port Action Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, according to the official.