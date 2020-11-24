Biden Discusses With European Commission Cooperation on Ukraine, Belarus - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Presumed President-elect Joe Biden held a telephone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during which he discussed the importance of bilateral cooperation on Belarus, Ukraine and the Western Balkans, his transition team said in a press release.

"The president-elect spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and thanked her for her congratulations," the release said on Monday. "The president-elect expressed his belief that a strong European Union is in the United States' interest and underscored his commitment to deepen and revitalize the US-EU relationship... The president-elect also highlighted the importance of US-EU cooperation on issues of mutual concern, including Iran, Belarus, Ukraine and the Western Balkans.

"

Biden also held telephone discussions with the leaders of the European Council, Jordan and NATO, the release added.

US media have projected that Biden is the winner of the 2020 presidential election. However, President Donald Trump has said he won the election but victory was stolen from him via massive election fraud and acts of impropriety.

Trump has subsequently sought recounts in several states and launched legal challenges in state and Federal courts. Some states have said they did not find evidence of widespread fraud and irregularities.