UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Discusses With Japan Prime Minister Challenges Posed By China, North Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 03:10 AM

Biden Discusses With Japan Prime Minister Challenges Posed By China, North Korea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden met in-person with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and discussed the challenges posed by China and North Korea as well as climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and the countries' shared values.

"It's been my pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Suga to the White House," Biden said in during a press conference following the meeting on Friday. "This is our first in-person meeting here, the first head of state that I've asked in my administration to come to the White House."

Biden thanked Suga for making the long trip to Washington and noted they have already met virtually during the G7 meeting and the Quad leaders summit.

"I greatly appreciate the chance to spend time with you in-person and to make our exchange of ideas face-to-face.

There is no substitute for face-to-face discussions," Biden said. "Both Prime Minister Suga and I value the incredible partnership that exists not just between our governments, but between the Japanese people and the American people."

Suga echoed Biden's sentiments and emphasized that the US-Japan relationship is increasingly important given the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region.

Biden announced the resumption of the Mansfield Fellowship Program - named after the late US Senator and Ambassador to Japan Mike Mansfield - that is designed to forge people-to-people connections between Japan and the United States.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange China Washington White House Mansfield Japan United States North Korea Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash leads UAE delegation to quartet mini ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Prince Charles, expresses ..

2 hours ago

President of International Federation of Asian and ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Gold Bullion Committee reviews fresh step ..

2 hours ago

British actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

3 hours ago

Russia to expel five Polish diplomats: ministry

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.