Biden Discusses With Netanyahu Continuing US-Israel Cooperation on Iran - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden in a telephone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the need to continue close cooperation on Iran and strengthening bilateral defense relations, the White House said in a press release.

"Together, the leaders discussed the importance of continued close consultation on regional security issues, including Iran," the release said on Wednesday.

Biden also affirmed his commitment to Israel's security and intent to strengthen bilateral relations, including in the area of defense cooperation, the release said.