Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of US Senators returning from a trip to Ukraine to discuss support for Kiev and deterrence measures amid ongoing tensions with Russia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"President Biden and the senators exchanged views on the best ways the United States can continue to work closely with our allies and partners in support of Ukraine, including both ongoing diplomacy to try to resolve the current crisis and deterrence measures," Psaki said in a statement.

Biden commended the strong history of bipartisan support for Ukraine and agreed to continue working closely with Congress to impose significant consequences against Russia should it invade Ukraine, Psaki added.

The congressional delegation traveled to Kiev to meet with the Ukrainian leadership, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and reaffirm the US commitment to defend Ukraine against an alleged Russian aggression.

Senators in attendance at the briefing included Rob Portman, Jeanne Shaheen, Chris Murphy, Roger Wicker and Jim Risch, according to the statement.