Biden Discusses With Wal-Mart, Target, Gerber Steps To Increase Infant Formula Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Biden Discusses With Wal-Mart, Target, Gerber Steps to Increase Infant Formula Supply

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) President Joe Biden met with representatives of Wal-Mart, Target, Gerber, and Reckitt to discuss steps to address a shortage of infant formula in the United States, the White House said on Thursday.

"Today, President Biden spoke with retailers and manufacturers, including Wal-Mart, Target, Reckitt, and Gerber, to discuss ways we can all work together to do more to help families access infant formula," the White House said in a press release.

The Biden administration will in the coming days announce specific new steps related to expediting imports of infant formula and urging states to relax their requirements that stores keep a certain amount of formula in stock, the release said.

Biden is also calling on the US Federal Trade Commission and the attorney generals of US states to crack down on any price gouging or unfair market practices on infant formula, the release said.

The shortage has been developing for many months and became more acute in February. On February 17, the largest infant formula manufacturer in the country, Abbott Nutrition, initiated a voluntary recall of several lines of powdered formula. This came after concerns about bacterial contamination at Abbott's Sturgis, Michigan, facility after four infants fell ill and two died.

