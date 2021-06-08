Biden Discusses With Zelenskyy Need for Reforms, Energy Security - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden in a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the need for Kiev to implement anti-corruption reforms and close cooperation on energy security, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The leaders discussed our strategic partnership in support of President Zelenskyy's plan to tackle corruption and implement a reform agenda, based on our shared democratic values and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations, that delivers justice, security, and prosperity to the people of Ukraine," Psaki said in a press release on Monday.

The two leaders also discussed Russia's activities in the region, the need for close cooperation on energy security and in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Psaki added that the United States plans to give Ukraine 900,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines.