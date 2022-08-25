UrduPoint.com

Biden Discusses With Zelenskyy US Support For Ukraine, Recent Military Aid - White House

US President Joe Biden discussed by telephone with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy Washington's support for Kiev, including the latest military aid package in the amount of nearly $3 billion, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday

"The President reiterated the United States support for Ukraine as they defend themselves from Russian aggression, including yesterday's announcement of nearly $3 billion in weapons and equipment," Jean-Pierre said.

With respect to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the United States believes that the area where the facility is located should never be an active war zone, Jean-Pierre said.

"And so, we have said Russia should agree to demilitarize the zone around the plant and agree to allow an international Atomic Energy Agency visit as soon as possible to check on the safety and security of the Systems. This is something that that did come up in the conversation," Jean-Pierre added.

