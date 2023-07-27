Open Menu

Biden Dispatches Top Officials To Saudi Arabia To Explore Mutual Security Pact - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Biden Dispatches Top Officials to Saudi Arabia to Explore Mutual Security Pact - Reports

US President Joe Biden has dispatched top officials to Saudi Arabia to explore the possibility of a Middle East security pact that would involve the Gulf state normalizing relations with Israel if the latter made concessions to Palestinians to uphold the possibility of a two-state solution, The New York Times reported on Thursday

While Biden has not decided whether or not to proceed with such a pact, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and NSC Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to discuss with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman what the deal could look like, the report said.

While Biden has not decided whether or not to proceed with such a pact, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and NSC Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to discuss with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman what the deal could look like, the report said.

Among various items, the US wants Saudi Arabia to end its conflict in Yemen, provide a massive aid package to Palestinian institutions in the West Bank, and curb its growing relationship with China.

Saudi Arabia is believed to want three main things from the US: a mutual security treaty that would require the US to come to its aid in case of an attack, a civilian nuclear program, and the ability to purchase advanced American weapons in response to Iran's growing nuclear missile arsenal.

More Stories From World