UrduPoint.com

Biden Displeased With Leaks About Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Biden Displeased With Leaks About Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden is displeased with the leaks on intelligence sharing with Ukraine and believes that it is an overstatement of Washington's role, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"The President was displeased with the leaks. His view was that it was an overstatement of our role and inaccurate statement and also an understatement of the Ukrainians role and their leadership," Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.

On Friday, NBC news reported - citing two administration officials - that Biden told top US intelligence and defense officials the leaks about intelligence sharing with Ukraine on the battlefield must stop because they are counterproductive to the US objectives in the conflict.

The report said Biden recently held a telephone call with CIA Director William Burns, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to convey that such leaks must stop.

Several Biden administration officials recently leaked to US media that the United States is providing vital intelligence to Ukraine that allegedly made it possible to conduct strikes against Russian generals and the flagship Moskva in the Black Sea.

The Biden administration has repeatedly downplayed the role US intelligence sharing is having in Ukraine and said such reports are inaccurate.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, the Moskva sank on its way to the port of Sevastopol after a fire led to an explosion of the ship's ammunition.

The CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Defense Department and the US National Security Council did not respond to requests for comment on the issue, the report said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Russia Washington White House CIA Luhansk Donetsk Austin United States February Media From Top

Recent Stories

One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria tra ..

One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria train accident: news agency

3 hours ago
 Sri Lanka's day of violence: key flashpoints

Sri Lanka's day of violence: key flashpoints

3 hours ago
 Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conf ..

Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conflict

3 hours ago
 Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under sieg ..

Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under siege

3 hours ago
 Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

4 hours ago
 Prince Charles to stand in for Queen at UK parliam ..

Prince Charles to stand in for Queen at UK parliament opening

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.