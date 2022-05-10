Biden Displeased With Leaks About Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden is displeased with the leaks on intelligence sharing with Ukraine and believes that it is an overstatement of Washington's role, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"The President was displeased with the leaks. His view was that it was an overstatement of our role and inaccurate statement and also an understatement of the Ukrainians role and their leadership," Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.

On Friday, NBC news reported - citing two administration officials - that Biden told top US intelligence and defense officials the leaks about intelligence sharing with Ukraine on the battlefield must stop because they are counterproductive to the US objectives in the conflict.

The report said Biden recently held a telephone call with CIA Director William Burns, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to convey that such leaks must stop.

Several Biden administration officials recently leaked to US media that the United States is providing vital intelligence to Ukraine that allegedly made it possible to conduct strikes against Russian generals and the flagship Moskva in the Black Sea.

The Biden administration has repeatedly downplayed the role US intelligence sharing is having in Ukraine and said such reports are inaccurate.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, the Moskva sank on its way to the port of Sevastopol after a fire led to an explosion of the ship's ammunition.

The CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Defense Department and the US National Security Council did not respond to requests for comment on the issue, the report said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.