Biden Displeased With Leaks On Intel Sharing With Ukraine - White House

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Biden Displeased with Leaks on Intel Sharing With Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden is disappointed with the leaks on intelligence sharing with Ukraine and considers reports on the matter an overstatement of Washington's role in the conflict, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The President was displeased with the leaks.

His view was that it was an overstatement of our role and inaccurate statement and also an understatement of the Ukrainians role and their leadership," Psaki said.

Psaki was referring to reports that several US officials in the Biden administration recently told US media that the United States is providing vital intelligence to Ukraine that allegedly made it possible to conduct strikes against Russian generals in Ukraine and the Russian warship Moskva in the Black Sea.

