Biden Does Not Believe Enough Senate Republicans Will Vote to Convict Trump - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) President Joe Biden in a recent interview said he does not believe enough Senate Republicans will break from the party to vote to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial.

Biden told CNN on Monday that he does not believe Senate Democrats will get support from 17 colleagues on the Republican side in Trump's impeachment trial.

Earlier on Monday, the House of Representatives delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which accuse Trump of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week that Trump's impeachment trial is scheduled to begin the week of February 8.

It will be the first time in US history that any president faced two impeachment trials or that any president was impeached after he left office.