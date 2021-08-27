Biden Does Not Need Additional Congressional Authority to Go After Islamic State - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) President Joe Biden does not need additional congressional authority to unilaterally order the US military to take out Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (banned in Russia) targets, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

"I don't believe there's an expectation of additional authority needed," Psaki said on Thursday when asked if Biden would need congressional authority to go after IS-K [Islamic State-Khorasan] after US forces leave Afghanistan on August 31.