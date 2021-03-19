Biden Does Not Require Medical Attention After Falling on Air Force 1 Stairs - White House

US President Joe Biden is "just fine" and does not require medical attention after he fell down multiple times while climbing the stairs to Air Force One, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden is "just fine" and does not require medical attention after he fell down multiple times while climbing the stairs to Air Force One, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said on Friday.

"I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I'm happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him," Bedingfield said via Twitter. "Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs."

Biden tripped and fell walking up the staircase to board the presidential airplane at Joint Base Andrews before leaving for the US state of Georgia.