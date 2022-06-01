UrduPoint.com

Biden Does Not Support Ban On Sale Of All Handguns - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Biden Does Not Support Ban on Sale of All Handguns - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) US President Joe Biden does not support a ban on the sale of all handguns in the wake of recent mass shootings, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"He supports a ban on a sale of assault weapons and high capacity magazines and expanded background checks to keep guns out of the dangerous hands. He does not support a ban on the sale of all handguns," Jean-Pierre told a press briefing.

