Biden Does Not Want to Admit US at War in Ukraine - Ex-Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The Biden administration wants to get as close to the Ukraine conflict as possible without admitting to American voters that the United States is at war, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

The US unveiled another $1.1 billion in military aid for Ukraine last week, bringing the total to $16.9 billion since 2021, while US media reported on Monday that an additional package worth $625 million was being prepared.

Meanwhile, The New York Times, citing current and former officials, said the US military plans to establish a new command post in Germany that will be responsible for streamlining security assistance to Ukraine over the coming years.

"They (Biden administration) want to get as close as they can to war without having to sort of admit to the American people that we (the United States) are at war and they're doing things that are incredibly reckless," Black said.

"They're trying to play in a gray zone where they don't officially declare war."

In a September 28 op-ed published in the National Interest, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said it was "obvious" to Moscow that the United States is directly involved in military actions of the Kiev regime.

Black said it would not be unreasonable for Russians to look and think the United States is at war against them in Ukraine.

"The people of the United States do not want to be part of it, but I think what's happening is that you know, there are war hawks in both parties in the Republican and the Democratic Party," Black said. "I think President Biden is in that camp."