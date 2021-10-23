UrduPoint.com

Biden Does Not Want To See Cross-Strait Issues Between China, Taiwan Come To Blows - Psaki

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden Does Not Want to See Cross-Strait Issues Between China, Taiwan Come to Blows - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) US President Joe Biden does not want to see cross-Strait issues between China and Taiwan come to blows, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"I would also note that Secretary (Lloyd) Austin also spoke of this and he said as Secretary of Defense, of course, nobody wants to see cross-Strait issues come to blows, certainly not President Biden, and there is no reason that it should," Psaki said.

Related Topics

China White House Austin

Recent Stories

Tennis: Tenerife WTA results - collated

Tennis: Tenerife WTA results - collated

31 minutes ago
 Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in ..

Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in Rome Later in October - White ..

31 minutes ago
 Gazprom, Mongolia Agree on Route for Pipeline to S ..

Gazprom, Mongolia Agree on Route for Pipeline to Supply Gas From Russia to China

31 minutes ago
 Govt launching FSP to provide relief to common man ..

Govt launching FSP to provide relief to common man: Farrukh

31 minutes ago
 New Session of 'Astana Format' on Syria in Nur-Sul ..

New Session of 'Astana Format' on Syria in Nur-Sultan Set for Year-End - Lavrent ..

32 minutes ago
 Condolence meeting of poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez ..

Condolence meeting of poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez on Oct 24

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.