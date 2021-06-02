WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he is "looking closely" at the issue of recent cyberattacks and doesn't think Russian President Vladimir Putin is testing him by way of allegedly hacking major American companies.

"Looking closely at the issue," said Biden when asked whether he is going to retaliate against Russia for the recent ransomware attacks.

Biden also answered "no" when a reporter asked him if he thinks Putin tests him by way of the cyberattacks which allegedly originated in Russia.