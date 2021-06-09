UrduPoint.com
Biden Drops Plan To Ban TikTok, WeChat: White House

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:31 PM

Biden drops plan to ban TikTok, WeChat: White House

President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked executive orders from his predecessor Donald Trump seeking to ban Chinese-owned mobile apps TikTok and WeChat over national security concerns, the White House said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked executive orders from his predecessor Donald Trump seeking to ban Chinese-owned mobile apps TikTok and WeChat over national security concerns, the White House said.

A White House statement said that instead of banning the popular apps, the Biden administration would carry out a "criteria-based decision framework and rigorous, evidence-based analysis to address the risks" from internet applications controlled by foreign entities.

Trump had claimed the Chinese-owned apps posed national security risks and had sought to force the sale of TikTok to US investors.

