Biden During Call With Putin Underscored Need to Disrupt Ransomware Attacks - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden in his phone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out the need to disrupt ransomware attacks and expressed willingness to engage with Russia, a senior administration official told reporters on Friday.

"President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating on Russian territory and emphasized that he's committed to continuing engagements on the broader threat posed by ransomware," the official said. "The President believes strongly in this leader-level engagements on this issue as well."