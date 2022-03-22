Biden During Europe Trip to Coordinate on Next Phase of Military Aid to Kiev - Sullivan

US President Joe Biden will coordinate on the next phase of military assistance to Ukraine during his upcoming trip to Europe, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) US President Joe Biden will coordinate on the next phase of military assistance to Ukraine during his upcoming trip to Europe, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

