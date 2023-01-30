Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Rutte Discuss Security Issues in Ukraine, Region - White House

President Joe Biden and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday discussed by telephone morning the ongoing coordination between the United States and the Netherlands in addressing security issues in Ukraine and the region, the White House said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday discussed by telephone morning the ongoing coordination between the United States and the Netherlands in addressing security issues in Ukraine and the region, the White House said in a statement.

"President Biden spoke this morning with Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands as part of our ongoing close coordination on regional security issues, including Ukraine," the White House said.

Rutte issued a separate statement via Twitter saying that he and Biden discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, including arms deliveries to Kiev and NATO cooperation.

In December, the Dutch authorities announced the allocation of $2.7$ billion in assistance for Ukraine in 2023. They said the Netherlands is also set to provide one of its Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.