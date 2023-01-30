UrduPoint.com

Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Rutte Discuss Security Issues In Ukraine, Region - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Rutte Discuss Security Issues in Ukraine, Region - White House

President Joe Biden and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday discussed by telephone morning the ongoing coordination between the United States and the Netherlands in addressing security issues in Ukraine and the region, the White House said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday discussed by telephone morning the ongoing coordination between the United States and the Netherlands in addressing security issues in Ukraine and the region, the White House said in a statement.

"President Biden spoke this morning with Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands as part of our ongoing close coordination on regional security issues, including Ukraine," the White House said.

Rutte issued a separate statement via Twitter saying that he and Biden discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, including arms deliveries to Kiev and NATO cooperation.

In December, the Dutch authorities announced the allocation of $2.7$ billion in assistance for Ukraine in 2023. They said the Netherlands is also set to provide one of its Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Twitter White House Kiev United States Netherlands December Billion

Recent Stories

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) condemns ..

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) condemns mosque attack in Peshawar

41 seconds ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused for hara ..

Court awards life imprisonment to accused for harassing SU's student

43 seconds ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls on Kiev to Account ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls on Kiev to Account for Remarks by Zelenskyy's Adv ..

1 minute ago
 Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehr congratulates newly ele ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehr congratulates newly elected body of BUJ

1 minute ago
 Minister reviews infrastructure readiness for rain ..

Minister reviews infrastructure readiness for rainy seasons

20 minutes ago
 Secy for improving value chain of high value crops ..

Secy for improving value chain of high value crops

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.