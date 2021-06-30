Biden Eager to Get US-Russia Talks Going Soon - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) President Joe Biden is eager to start soon US-Russia talks on issues of mutual concern and many of the discussions will be below the level of presidents, White House Press eScretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"I know that the President was eager to get those going as soon as we could," Psaki said when asked about the status of the talks agreed to be set up during Biden's summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

"Many of those will be happening below the presidential level," Psaki added.