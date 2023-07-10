Biden Easygoing in Public, But No Aide Safe From His Fury Behind Closed Doors - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Joe Biden looks easygoing during his public appearances, but his aides fear his quick-trigger temper resulting in frequent outbursts and making some of them avoid tete-a-tete meetings with him, Axios reported on Monday, citing Biden's former and current aides

Biden's reprimands include: "God dammit, how the f**k don't you know this?!," "Don't f**king bullsh*t me!" and "Get the f**k out of here!," according to the report.

Some aides even take a colleague as a "shield" against the president's fury, the report said.

"No one is safe," an administration official told the news outlet, meaning that both senior and lower-level aides may draw the ire of the president.

Biden tends to grill aides on topics until it is clear they don't know the answer to a question, the report said. Being yelled at by the president has turned into a sort of internal initiation ceremony, and if Biden does not yell at someone, it could mean he doesn't respect them, the report added.

Some aides, however, argue that the president's style reflects his high expectations for his staff. The report also mentioned Biden's demand for aides to ditch complicated and acronym-filled language when they brief him.

Some Biden aides believe it would be better for Biden to occasionally display his temper in public to dispel voters' concerns that the president is disengaged and too old for the office, the report said.