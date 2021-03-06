UrduPoint.com
Biden, EC Chief Agree To Freeze Tariffs Over Aircraft Dispute For 4 Months - White House

Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:28 AM

US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to stop the tariffs related to the aircraft trade disputes for four months, the White House said in a readout on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to stop the tariffs related to the aircraft trade disputes for four months, the White House said in a readout on Friday.

"Noting our shared values and the world's largest trade and investment relationship, the leaders agreed to suspend the tariffs related to the World Trade Organization (WTO) Aircraft disputes for four months and to work toward resolving these long running disputes at the WTO," the readout said.

