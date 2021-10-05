Biden, EC Chief Emphasized Leveling Playing Field in Global Tax System - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden in a telephone call with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen stressed the need to allow cross-border data flows and improving the international tax system, the White House said.

"He emphasized the importance of enabling cross-border data flows and leveling the playing field in the international tax system," the White House said in a press release on Monday.