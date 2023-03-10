Biden, EC Chief to Discuss Launching Negotiations on Critical-Mineral Deals - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen hope to begin negotiations around critical minerals agreements during their meeting at the White House on Friday, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"We hope to be able to launch negotiations on critical minerals agreements," the official said.

The official added that the leaders hoped to open dialogue around subsidy incentives transparency.

The US and the EU have been working on an agreement on a deal to make European minerals eligible for tax credit as part of Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed in August of 2022.

Under the IRA, up to $3,750 per vehicle of the available tax credits relate to critical minerals for batteries.

The IRA has allocated more than $300 billion in climate and green energy policies. Though the EU has expressed support for the US's commitment to alternative energy, there is concern that some of the IRA's provisions will divert monies away from Europe.