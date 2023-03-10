UrduPoint.com

Biden, EC Chief To Discuss Russia Sanctions, Deterring Nations Aiding Moscow - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Biden, EC Chief to Discuss Russia Sanctions, Deterring Nations Aiding Moscow - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting at the White House on Friday will discuss enhancing economic pressure on Russia including cracking down on third countries that may be helping Moscow circumvent Western sanctions, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"I would expect the leaders to focus on additional steps that can be taken around enhancing economic pressure on Russia," the official said. "I would expect the leaders will look to deepen this.

.. joint work between the US and the EU and aggressively enforcing our sanctions and export control measures to end and deter circumvention and backfill, including by taking new steps to target third country actors across the globe that are working to support Russia's war, and we will take efforts to disrupt and end those third country activities."

The official added that both leaders will also discuss other matters related to Ukraine and energy security in the region.

More Stories From World

