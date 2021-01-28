UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden, Economic Team To Discuss Relief Package Friday - White House

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden, Economic Team to Discuss Relief Package Friday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US President Joseph Biden will conduct a meeting with his economic advisers on January 29 to discuss a stimulus package, White House spokesperson Jan Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"The President will be meeting with economic team on Friday, including [Treasury] Secretary [Janet] Yellen," Psaki said.

Biden plans to discuss the impact of the delay and moving forward with additional economic relief, she added.

Yellen said earlier that she was working toward addressing a K-shaped recovery of the US economy expected to take place after the coronavirus pandemic.

A K-shaped recovery occurs when, following a recession, different parts of the economy recover at different rates, times or magnitudes. This is in contrast to an even, uniform recovery across sectors, industries or groups of people.

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first quarter of last year and 31.4 percent in the subsequent three months, as businesses shut down during the height of the pandemic and struggled to stay open later. Third quarter GDP rebounded 33.1 percent, with fourth-quarter data not published yet.

Related Topics

White House January Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

5 minutes ago

DP World and UNICEF announce global partnership to ..

1 hour ago

86,770 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered durin ..

1 hour ago

FOCP to eliminate cervical cancer: Jawaher Al Qasi ..

2 hours ago

Poland to implement near-total ban on abortion

32 minutes ago

Amnesty urges Morocco to release dissident histori ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.