Biden Effort to Boost US Supply Chains Includes $4Bln For Food Supply - Agriculture Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) A Biden administration initiative to address supply chain disruptions that surfaced during the pandemic includes $4 billion to strengthen food production and distribution, the Agriculture Department (USDA) said on Tuesday.

"USDA will invest more than $4 billion to strengthen the food system, support food production, improved processing, investments in distribution and aggregation, and market opportunities," a USDA press release said.

The pandemic led to massive disruptions for growers and food workers, exposing a "food system that was rigid, consolidated, and fragile," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the release.

The release cited the need for "immediate action" to invest in additional meat processing capacity in small- and mid-size firms, where disruptions hit an industry dominated by a handful of large producers - several forced to temporarily close when their workforces became infected with COVID-19.

The $4 billion is part of a larger $17 billion initiative announced earlier by the White House. In addition to food, the effort targets disruptions in a number of critical industries, including semiconductors, battery production for electric cars, pharmaceuticals and other medical supplies.