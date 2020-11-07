UrduPoint.com
Biden Elected US President: Networks

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:23 PM

Biden elected US president: networks

Joe Biden has won the US presidency over Donald Trump, TV networks projected Saturday -- a victory sealed after the Democrat claimed several key battleground states won by the Republican incumbent in 2016

CNN, NBC news and CBS News called the race in his favor, after projecting he had won the decisive state of Pennsylvania.

CNN, NBC news and CBS News called the race in his favor, after projecting he had won the decisive state of Pennsylvania.

Biden, 77, is the oldest candidate ever elected to the White House. Trump, 74, has made as yet unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud, and his campaign has launched legal challenges in several states.

Biden spent eight years as vice president to Barack Obama. His victory comes in his third run for the nation's highest office.

More Stories From World

