Biden Ends Deal Requiring Health Agency To Share Info On Migrant Children With ICE

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden Ends Deal Requiring Health Agency to Share Info on Migrant Children With ICE

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have terminated the agreement which provisioned exchange of information about potential sponsors of migrant children, the departments said in a joint statement on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the termination of a 2018 agreement that undermined the interests of children and had a chilling effect on potential sponsors (usually a parent or close relative) from stepping up to sponsor an unaccompanied child placed in the care of HHS," the statement said.

Instead of the terminated agreement, a new Memorandum of Agreement between HHS and DHS was signed today promoting the safe and timely transfer of children while ensuring unaccompanied children are unified with properly vetted sponsors who can care for them while they await immigration proceedings, the statement added.

Since 2018, the information about potential sponsors of unaccompanied migrant children was allowed to be shared with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and in this way precluded the sponsors from stepping forward to unite with a child placed in the care of HHS.

More Stories From World

