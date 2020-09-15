UrduPoint.com
Biden Enjoys 3-to-5 Point Lead Over Trump In Key US Swing State Of Florida - Poll

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:50 PM

Biden Enjoys 3-to-5 Point Lead Over Trump in Key US Swing State of Florida - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would defeat President Donald Trump by a margin of three-to-five percentage points in the crucial US battleground state of Florida if the election were held today, according to a Monmouth University poll on Tuesday.

"Under a likely voter scenario with a somewhat higher level of turnout than in 2016, the race is unchanged at 50 percent for Biden and 45 percent for Trump. The margin narrows slightly to 49 percent Biden and 46 percent Trump when using a likely voter model with lower turnout," a press release explaining the poll said.

Trump won Florida in 2016 with a 1.2 point edge over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Voter intent includes 41 percent who say they are certain to vote for Biden, versus 40 percent who say they are not at all likely to support the Democrat, and 38 percent who are certain to support Trump versus 49 percent who are not at all likely, the release said.

Three percent plan to vote for third-party candidates representing the Libertarian and Green parties with another 3 percent undecided, according to the release.

