Biden, Erdogan Agree That Grain Deal Paramount For Food Security - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Biden, Erdogan Agree That Grain Deal Paramount for Food Security - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed that the grain deal is crucial for food security and that it should be continued, the White House said on Tuesday..

"President Biden expressed his appreciation to President Erdogan for his efforts to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which they both agreed has been critical to improving global food security amid Russia's war and that the Initiative must continue," the statement read.

The presidents also agreed that the US and Turkey will continue cooperation on NATO alliance issues.

"The two also discussed continued close coordination on NATO Alliance issues, and other issues of regional and global concern," the statement said.

