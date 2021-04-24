UrduPoint.com
Biden, Erdogan Agree To Meet During June NATO Summit - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Friday spoke over the telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss bilateral relations and agreed to a future meeting during the upcoming NATO summit in June, the White House said.

Biden spoke today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, conveying his interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements. The leaders agreed to hold a bilateral meeting on the margins of the NATO Summit in June to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues," the White House said in a statement.

