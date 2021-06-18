UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden, Erdogan Found No Solution To S-400 Issue, Agreed To Continue Dialogue - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden, Erdogan Found No Solution to S-400 Issue, Agreed to Continue Dialogue - White House

US President Joe Biden discussed with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan the issue of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, but no resolution was found with both parties determined to continue the dialogue, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden discussed with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan the issue of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, but no resolution was found with both parties determined to continue the dialogue, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"On the S-400 - they discussed it.

There was not a resolution of the issue, there was a commitment to continue the dialogue on the S-400," Sullivan told reporters.

Biden and Erdogan met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels on June 14. Erdogan earlier said that he reaffirmed to Biden that Turkey's stand on S-400 systems remains unchanged. The United States pressures its NATO ally into relinquishing the purchase.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Turkey White House Brussels United States Tayyip Erdogan June

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

51 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

1 hour ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa ..

11 minutes ago

Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary languag ..

11 minutes ago

Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to Discuss Sap ..

11 minutes ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi to avoid disgracing parliamen ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.