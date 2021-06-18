Biden, Erdogan Found No Solution to S-400 Issue, Agreed to Continue Dialogue - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Joe Biden discussed with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan the issue of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, but no resolution was found with both parties determined to continue the dialogue, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday

"On the S-400 - they discussed it.

There was not a resolution of the issue, there was a commitment to continue the dialogue on the S-400," Sullivan told reporters.

Biden and Erdogan met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels on June 14. Erdogan earlier said that he reaffirmed to Biden that Turkey's stand on S-400 systems remains unchanged. The United States pressures its NATO ally into relinquishing the purchase.