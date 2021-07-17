UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden, Erdogan Top Advisers Discuss 'Range Of Regional Issues' - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden, Erdogan Top Advisers Discuss 'Range of Regional Issues' - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chief Adviser to the President of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin discussed a range of regional issues in a phone call on Friday, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in statement.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Adviser to the President of Turkey. Following the meeting between President Joe Biden and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 14, Mr. Sullivan and Dr.

Kalin discussed a range of regional issues," Horne said.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon reported that the United States and Turkey are currently discussing what security at the Kabul international airport will look like once US forces complete the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

At an event on Friday, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran said his government has sent the Biden administration more than 200 requests to extradite the Gulen movement leader and its members whom Ankara has accused of instigated the 2016 coup.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Turkey Pentagon White House Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan June 2016 Event From Government Airport

Recent Stories

MQM-P denounces prolonged power outages, shortage ..

2 minutes ago

PITB organizes training workshop for contractors o ..

2 minutes ago

US Has Not Attributed Russian Government's Involve ..

2 minutes ago

Bahrain's Mohoric wins Tour stage day after anti-d ..

2 minutes ago

South Africa square Ireland ODI series

18 minutes ago

French Justice Minister Indicted for Possible Conf ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.