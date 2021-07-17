Biden, Erdogan Top Advisers Discuss 'Range of Regional Issues' - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chief Adviser to the President of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin discussed a range of regional issues in a phone call on Friday, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in statement.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Adviser to the President of Turkey. Following the meeting between President Joe Biden and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 14, Mr. Sullivan and Dr.

Kalin discussed a range of regional issues," Horne said.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon reported that the United States and Turkey are currently discussing what security at the Kabul international airport will look like once US forces complete the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

At an event on Friday, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran said his government has sent the Biden administration more than 200 requests to extradite the Gulen movement leader and its members whom Ankara has accused of instigated the 2016 coup.