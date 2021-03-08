Biden Establishes White House Gender Policy Council - Executive Order

US President Joe Biden ordered the creation of a Gender Policy Council within the Office of the President, the executive order released by the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden ordered the creation of a Gender Policy Council within the Office of the President, the executive order released by the White House said on Monday.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows: Sec.2. The White House Gender Policy Council. (a) There is established a White House Gender Policy Council (Council) within the Executive Office of the President," the order said.

Biden explained in the executive order that the new body will coordinate Federal Government efforts to promote gender equity and equality, including by introducing policies and programs to combat systemic biases and discrimination and boost economic security and opportunity among others.

"The Council shall work across executive departments and agencies (agencies) to advance gender equity and equality and provide a coordinated Federal response on issues that have a distinct impact on gender equity and equality," the executive order said.

The Gender Policy Council will provide legislative and policy recommendations to the US president and will have two Co-Chairs as well as a Special Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor on Gender-Based Violence, the executive order added.