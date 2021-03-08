UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Establishes White House Gender Policy Council - Executive Order

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:53 PM

Biden Establishes White House Gender Policy Council - Executive Order

US President Joe Biden ordered the creation of a Gender Policy Council within the Office of the President, the executive order released by the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden ordered the creation of a Gender Policy Council within the Office of the President, the executive order released by the White House said on Monday.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows: Sec.2. The White House Gender Policy Council. (a) There is established a White House Gender Policy Council (Council) within the Executive Office of the President," the order said.

Biden explained in the executive order that the new body will coordinate Federal Government efforts to promote gender equity and equality, including by introducing policies and programs to combat systemic biases and discrimination and boost economic security and opportunity among others.

"The Council shall work across executive departments and agencies (agencies) to advance gender equity and equality and provide a coordinated Federal response on issues that have a distinct impact on gender equity and equality," the executive order said.

The Gender Policy Council will provide legislative and policy recommendations to the US president and will have two Co-Chairs as well as a Special Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor on Gender-Based Violence, the executive order added.

Related Topics

White House United States Government

Recent Stories

Ambassador Sajid Bilal presents credentials to Pre ..

11 seconds ago

18 marriage halls sealed over Marriage Act , SOPs ..

12 seconds ago

Polish Feminists Hold Protest in Warsaw Against Ti ..

15 seconds ago

Cycling: Paris-Nice results

17 seconds ago

Revolutionary steps afoot to modernize Livestock S ..

12 minutes ago

UN Achieves Gender Parity in Senior Posts for Firs ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.