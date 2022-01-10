Biden, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Conflict, Peace Opportunities - White House

US President Joe Biden discussed the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and ways to promote peace on a phone call with the nation's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden discussed the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and ways to promote peace on a phone call with the nation's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday, the White House said.

"President Biden commended Prime Minister Abiy on the recent release of several political prisoners, and the two leaders discussed ways to accelerate dialogue toward a negotiated ceasefire, the urgency of improving humanitarian access across Ethiopia, and the need to address the human rights concerns of all affected Ethiopians, including concerns about detentions of Ethiopians under the state of emergency," the statement read.

Biden also expressed concern over the ongoing hostilities, including recent air strikes that have caused civilian casualties. He reaffirmed the US commitment to cooperate with the African Union and regional partners to help Ethiopians peacefully resolve the conflict.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and prospects of strengthening cooperation in a range of areas, the statement added.

Ethiopia has been mired in an internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front of attacking a military base, and launched a counter-operation in the northern Tigray region.