UrduPoint.com

Biden, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Conflict, Peace Opportunities - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Biden, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Conflict, Peace Opportunities - White House

US President Joe Biden discussed the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and ways to promote peace on a phone call with the nation's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden discussed the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and ways to promote peace on a phone call with the nation's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday, the White House said.

"President Biden commended Prime Minister Abiy on the recent release of several political prisoners, and the two leaders discussed ways to accelerate dialogue toward a negotiated ceasefire, the urgency of improving humanitarian access across Ethiopia, and the need to address the human rights concerns of all affected Ethiopians, including concerns about detentions of Ethiopians under the state of emergency," the statement read.

Biden also expressed concern over the ongoing hostilities, including recent air strikes that have caused civilian casualties. He reaffirmed the US commitment to cooperate with the African Union and regional partners to help Ethiopians peacefully resolve the conflict.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and prospects of strengthening cooperation in a range of areas, the statement added.

Ethiopia has been mired in an internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front of attacking a military base, and launched a counter-operation in the northern Tigray region.

Related Topics

Prime Minister White House Ethiopia November 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

US Not Ready to Resolve Issues of Security Guarant ..

US Not Ready to Resolve Issues of Security Guarantees in Way That Suits Moscow - ..

49 seconds ago
 New Putin-Biden Contact Not Being Worked Out Yet - ..

New Putin-Biden Contact Not Being Worked Out Yet - Ryabkov

50 seconds ago
 Punjab govt to legislate tourism police squad soon ..

Punjab govt to legislate tourism police squad soon: Hassan Khawar

52 seconds ago
 'Playing With Fire' Not in US Interests, Changes i ..

'Playing With Fire' Not in US Interests, Changes in Relations With Russia Needed ..

53 seconds ago
 UN Encouraged by US-Russia Security Talks - Spokes ..

UN Encouraged by US-Russia Security Talks - Spokesman

4 minutes ago
 Risks of Military Confrontation Must Not Be Undere ..

Risks of Military Confrontation Must Not Be Underestimated - Ryabkov

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.