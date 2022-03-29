Biden, European Allies Discussed Aid to Ukraine, Stabilizing Energy Markets - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden discussed with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom continuing to provide security aid to Ukraine and stabilizing energy markets, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom," the White House said in a press release.

"The leaders affirmed their determination...to continue supplying Ukraine with security assistance to defend itself...They reviewed their efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the millions affected by the violence, both inside Ukraine and seeking refuge in other countries, and underscored the need for humanitarian access to civilians in Mariupol."

The leaders also discussed the importance of supporting stable energy markets in light of current disruptions caused by Western sanctions, the release said.