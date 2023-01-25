Biden, European Allies Talk Ahead of Expected Announcement to Ukraine Tanks - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) President Joe Biden spoke with his counterparts from France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom to discuss support for Ukraine, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"President Biden spoke this morning with President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, and Prime Minister Sunak of the United Kingdom as part of our close coordination on support for Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The United States is expected to announce later on Wednesday that it will provide Abrams M1 main battle tanks to Ukraine.