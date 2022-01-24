UrduPoint.com

Biden, European Leaders To Discuss Ukraine Crisis On Monday - White House

January 24, 2022

Biden, European Leaders to Discuss Ukraine Crisis on Monday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden will hold a video conference call with European leaders on Monday afternoon to discuss Russia-Ukraine tensions, the White House said.

"In the afternoon, the President will hold a secure video call with European leaders as part of our close consultation and coordination with our Transatlantic Allies and partners in response to Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's borders," the White House said in a press release.

The virtual meeting will include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

