Biden Exit Policy in Afghanistan 'Unfortunate' - US Senate Republican Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) President Joe Biden's decision to evacuate all remaining US combat forces from Afghanistan by September 11 is "unfortunate" and will probably lead to a total takeover by the Taliban of the entire country, US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday.

"I think it is a very unfortunate decision," McConnell told a podcast of the Sedona Forum. "We haven't lost a single person in combat in Afghanistan in over a year. ... What I fear is by the end of the year the Taliban will be back in charge in Afghanistan."

McConnell acknowledged that Biden's decision would prove popular in the short term, but cautioned that all US allies in the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan would also entirely remove their forces from the country at the same time.

"The president will get a short term headline that everyone will like. ... [There are] twice as many allied troops in Afghanistan now as US ones, but they will all pull out too. I fear we're setting the predicate here for Afghanistan looking petty much again like it used to," McConnell said.

The Biden administration had decided that the war on terror was "over-hyped" and wanted to switch resources away from it to great power competition with Russia and China instead. However, the war on terror was not going to end simply because the US government gave up on it, McConnell added.