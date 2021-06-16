Biden Expands Category of Parents Who Can Petition for Migrant Children to Join Them in US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The Biden administration has expanded the category of parents who can petition the Federal government to allow their migrant children to join them in the United States, the US departments of State and Homeland Security said on Tuesday.

In March, the Biden administration revived the Central American Minors (CAM) program to reunite qualified children from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras with their parent or parents who are lawfully present in the United States

"Eligibility to petition will now be extended to include legal guardians (in addition to parents) who are in the United States pursuant to any of the following qualifying categories: lawful permanent residence; temporary protected status; parole; deferred action; deferred enforced departure; or withholding of removal," the agencies said in a joint press release.

Moreover, the release said eligibility will also be expanded to US-based legal guardians and parents with pending asylum or visa-applications that were filed before May 15.

The Los Angeles Times reported, citing a senior US administration official, that at least 100,000 legal guardians and parents will be eligible to seek petition under the new requirements.

The CAM program has been reinstated to provide a safe alternative for migrant children considering the risky journey to the US southern border.