Biden Expands Travel Restrictions To US For Fear Of Mutated Coronavirus Strains Spreading

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:40 AM

Biden Expands Travel Restrictions to US for Fear of Mutated Coronavirus Strains Spreading

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden signed a proclamation keeping in place restrictions for travelers to the United States from most of continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Brazil and expanded the restrictions to South Africa in an attempt to slow the spread of the mutated strains of the novel coronavirus.

"I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to take action to restrict and suspend the entry into the United States, as immigrants or non-immigrants, of non-citizens of the United States who were physically present within the Schengen Area [an area comprising 26 European countries], the United Kingdom (excluding overseas territories outside of Europe), the Republic of Ireland, the Federative Republic of Brazil, and the Republic of South Africa," Biden said in the proclamation on Monday.

The action targets persons who visited the listed countries during 14 days preceding their attempted entry in the United States.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that South Africa is experiencing widespread, ongoing person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, including a strain known as B.

1.351."

Another variant strain, known as B.1.1.7, was traced to the United Kingdom, while a third strain B.1.1.28.1, was identified in Brazil, the proclamation said, adding that the restrictions will remain in effect until terminated by the US president.

"The Secretary of Health and Human Services shall, as circumstances warrant and no more than 30 days after the date of this proclamation and by the final day of each Calendar month thereafter, recommend whether the President should continue, modify, or terminate this proclamation," the proclamation said.

Beginning on Tuesday, all air passengers arriving in the United States must also provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery before boarding. The order applies to both foreign nationals and US citizens two years of age and above.

The White House announced last week that travelers flying to the United States will be required to quarantine upon their arrival but no specifics have been released so far.

More Stories From World

