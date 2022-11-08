UrduPoint.com

Biden Expected To Address Midterm Results Day After Vote - White House

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Biden Expected to Address Midterm Results Day After Vote - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden is expected to speak about the outcome of the midterms the day after the vote, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during the press briefing on Monday.

"We expect the President will address the elections the day afterwards," Jean-Pierre said.

The midterm elections on November 8 will determine who will control Congress, with Republicans expected to seize the US House from the Democrats and possibly the Senate as well.

