Biden Expected To Decide In 24 Hours On Whether To Extend Afghan Exit Deadline - Reports

Tue 24th August 2021 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) President Joe Biden is expected to decide in the next 24 hours whether he will extend the Afghanistan withdrawal deadline beyond August 31, Reuters reported citing US official.

The report said on Monday that because it will take several days to pullout the nearly 6,000 American troops from Afghanistan, Biden may have to make the decision to extend the US withdrawal deadline within the next 24 hours.

Some of Biden's advisers have recommend he not extend the withdrawal deadline due to security concerns, the report said.

The report added, according to the official, that Biden may unveil his decision during the virtual meeting of G7 leaders on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the White House said Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a telephone call to discuss matters related to the G7 meeting, but no specifics were provided.

